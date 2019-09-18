Give Your Body a Fighting Chance at a Good Night’s Sleep With One of These Best-Selling White Noise Machines

Until recently, I never understood the need for a white noise machine. I knew in my head that I slept better in the summer with the AC on, but didn’t realize it was the noise that lulled me to sleep and not just the temperature. Now that I sleep with a fan on every night, I find it kind of hard to fall asleep without any noise. If you’re in the same boat and have been considering getting a white noise machine, we’ve rounded up the top five best-selling machines on Amazon. Now you can get the sleep of your dreams.

Marpac Dohm UNO White Noise Machine, $29: With almost 15,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, this is by far the best-selling white noise machine on Amazon. The Marpac Dohm is a classic machine (it came out in 1962!) that’s non-looping and features a soothing rush of air to help lull you to sleep. Just rotate the cap and collar to fit your preference and get to snoozin’.

LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine, $45: If you want variety and customization in your white noise, this is the option for you. It has 22 unique, non-looping sounds (ten fan sounds, ten white, pink and brown noise variations, and two varieties of ocean sounds), precise volume control, a timer, and a port to plug headphones or a portable speaker into. You can’t really argue with 5,900+ reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine, $30: With six sleep sounds (Rain, Brook, Ocean, Thunder, White Noise and Summer Night), you’re getting a machine that’s more than just white noise. You can leave it on all night or set a timer for 15, 30 or 60 minutes. It’s battery- or AC-plug operated, which means you can bring it with you while you travel and won’t have to worry about finding an outlet.

Vanzon White Noise Machine, $30: Variety is the spice of sleep? This has a whopping 36 sleep sounds: seven white noise options, 11 fan sounds, and 18 relaxing sounds like Birds, Ocean Waves, Lullaby, Stream, Crickets, Thunder and Fetal Tone (perfect for fussy babies). Go for up to a 90-minute session with the auto-off timer and never worry about having to mess with the controls before bed because the machine stores your previous settings.

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine, $35: Not only does this machine have 24 non-looping sounds (seven white noise, seven fan sounds, and 10 relaxing natural sounds), it also has an optional night light. It has 30, 60, or 90-minute auto-off options and is ideal to keep around for meditation, yoga, or even a midday nap.

