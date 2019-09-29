Ankle Boots Are the Most Practical of Boots for Fall — Here Are the Best on Amazon

If I could own one kind of shoe and only one kind of shoe, it would be an ankle boot. I don’t know what it is about the style that just makes me happy, but I truly feel they are the most versatile of shoes. Having a couple of options for ankle boots in your closet is always a good idea, but there are so many to choose from. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the top-rated boots from Amazon that you can get right now and they’ll show up in just about two days. It’s like magic, but real.

Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie, $90: With over a 4-star rating on almost 2,000 reviews, this is the bootie for you. Made from 100% leather with a 1.25” stacked wooden heel, this bootie from Lucky comes in 40 (yes, 40) different color options to match anyone’s style.

Carlos by Carlos Santana Women's Brie Ankle Bootie, $60: If cushioning is your game, these boots are it for you. The insoles are fully-cushioned for all-day wear. Choose from four classic neutrals (or get all of them) to add to your shoe collection. Just zip ‘em up and go.

Blondo Women's Villa Waterproof Ankle Bootie, $120: Even though this boot is made of 100% suede, it’s 100% waterproof. Coming in nine color options, you can wear this boot even when there isn’t a chance of rain because it looks that dang good. The low profile also means you can pair it with jeans fairly easily.

SODA Women Object Flats-Shoes, $26: These boots from SODA (maker of my personal favorite espadrilles) come in so many colors, I couldn’t even count. The shaft is cut low enough to show a little ankle while the stacked heel gives a bit of lift. The added 0.5” platform means you get even more comfort during the day.

Refresh TILDON-02 Women's Elastic Chelsea Ankle Booties, $26: A bit more on the rugged side, these boots will add a little edge to your outfit. It’s got a chunky 1.75” heel and a higher shaft that jeans can be tucked into. Just a heads up, reviews say to size up half a size, as the toe can be a little narrow.

