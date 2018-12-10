The 5 Videos You Have to See Right Now

Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today, we have Barack Obama sharing a very important message about health-care coverage, Elon Musk proclaiming his lack of respect for the SEC, a Columbia University student shouting about his love for white people, a quadriplegic man walking at his graduation, and the Miami Dolphins making an unbelievable final play to beat the New England Patriots Sunday night.

