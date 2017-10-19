The 56-Year-Old ‘Millennial’ Opening for Joe Arpaio at a Fringe GOP Event

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is set to speak at a fundraiser on Thursday night at a Trump-owned golf course in California with a slew of other guests, including 56-year-old clean comedian Dan Nainan, who once masqueraded as a 35-year-old millennial.

The event, occurring just two months after President Trump pardoned Arpaio for contempt of court, is being held on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro, who is running in California’s 43rd district against Democratic incumbent Maxine Waters. When he ran against Waters in 2016, Navarro lost by more than 50 percent (PDF).

Nevertheless, the candidate has managed to attract a motley crew for the event where $125 will earn an attendee a general pass into the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes and, according to the invitation, a cash bar. For the big spenders, $250 will get attendees access to a private party with hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to take pictures with Nainan and other guests including singer Joy Villa and Survivor contestant Anna Khait.

As to how this event was put together is anyone’s guess.

Navarro simply emailed The Daily Beast: “I’ll pass a statement to you,” when asked how he assembled a disgraced sheriff, a reality television contestant and a fake millennial clean comic all in the same place. He did not send a statement by press time.

A spokesperson for Arpaio similarly did not respond to a request for comment about the event or whether he was aware of Nainan.

Nainan himself did not get back to The Daily Beast when asked about the event.

Despite his longshot odds at success, Navarro has drawn support from some elements of the extended Trump orbit. His website boasts Roger Stone, a longtime Trump friend and adviser, as a political strategist for the campaign. It also lists InfoWars host Alex Jones as an endorser. A pro-Trump PAC is even considering getting behind Navarro’s campaign.

Stone did not respond when asked by The Daily Beast if he is a fan of Nainan’s comedy.

$250 is a decent amount to put up for a night with stars like this, but it’s better than getting sushi from 7-Eleven.