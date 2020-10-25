Preet Bharara: There Could Be an ‘Avalanche of Revelations’ if Trump Loses

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York, joins “The New Abnormal” host Molly Jong-Fast to chat about the last presidential debate, the story leading up to his resignation, and why there could be an “avalanche” of new revelations if President Donald Trump loses the election.

Bharara said that the presidential debate was “relatively normal,” but that’s no thanks to Trump or his opponent Joe Biden. “The person I credit most for that as most people do is Kristen Welker,” he said.

Jong-Fast then reminds Bharara of one of his proudest moments from 2016: Not calling Trump back. He details the incident and why he doesn't regret his decision for a second.