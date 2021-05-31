The Absurd Drama Behind a Notorious Pasadena Dog-Adoption Honcho

LOS ANGELES—Last September, Chiara Tellini consulted a local psychic about her missing dog. The forecast was grim.

“You’ll never find her. She left this planet,” the sage told her, according to Tellini.

“I started crying. That’s not what I wanted to hear,” Tellini, who at that point had been searching for her adopted pitbull, Vaquera, for almost two years, told The Daily Beast.