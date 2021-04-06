The All White Chest X-Rays This ICU Nurse Is Dreading After Easter

As he drove past reopened churches on Sunday, critical care nurse John Haacke figured Easter will prove to be yet another holiday followed by a surge in COVID-19.

“It’s not like a guessing game,” Haacke told The Daily Beast on Sunday night. “We told you it’d go up after Halloween. We told you it’d go up after Thanksgiving. We told you it’d go up after Christmas. We told you it’d go up after New Year’s. And it’s going to go up after Easter.”

COVID-19 cases were already on the rise in recent days at the hospital in Eastern Maryland where he works in the ICU.