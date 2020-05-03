The Allies Defeated Hitler 75 Years Ago. But Victory Came at a Horrible Cost.

Sunday, May 13, 1945, the first weekend of peace in Europe: in London it is the hottest weather of the year, 85 degrees, and the skies are clear when a vast force of 1,500 U.S. bombers and fighters flies over the capital, marking the final Allied victory over Hitler.

A few days earlier, on VE Day, May 8, so many people poured into London from the suburbs to celebrate in the streets that there were not enough trains to take them home, so they just stayed. Many were still there for the Sunday fly-past.

The upcoming celebrations of the 75 th anniversary of VE Day have been seriously curtailed by the coronavirus lockdowns both here and in Europe. (More Londoners have been dying than in the worst weeks of the Blitz.) As we struggle to defeat a new and lethally pervasive enemy, this is surely a moment to savor what victory looks and feels like.