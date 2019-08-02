The Allswell Supreme Is Summer’s Newest Hybrid Mattress — and It’s Designed for Restorative Comfort

Allswell, the Walmart-backed mattress-in-a-box startup, launched a brand new hybrid mattress it’s dubbing The Supreme — and it looks as good as it sounds.

The queen-sized Supreme goes for $985 and it’s packed with features to keep you cool through the night and help relieve your aches while you rest. Layers and layers of its proprietary memory foam and individually wrapped coils are designed to give you the support your back needs and the comfort you crave. Those coils specifically keep the bed from transferring motion so that your stirrings don’t wake your partner. Two inches of Allswell’s Energex foam relieves pressures all over the bed and a second layer of foam is infused with copper gel to absorb heat and send it away from your body. The plush-top gives you that bouncy feeling to finish off the mattress, which is covered in a quilted weave. | Get it at Allswell >

