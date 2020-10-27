The Amy Coney Barrett Sham Senate Confirmation Is Done. Now, Her Supreme Court Horror Show Begins.

With Democrats powerless and Republicans shameless, the foregone conclusion of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as a Supreme Court justice is, at last, concluded.

Justice Barrett was confirmed 52-48 by the Senate, and fittingly, given her shotgun-wedding of a confirmation, may begin deciding cases tomorrow, including two high-profile challenges to election rules.

Before the travesty fades from memory, however, we thought it would be useful to put all of the terribleness of her confirmation into one convenient top-ten list, summarizing everything that was wrong with this process from its beginning—all of one month ago—to now. Shall we?