It feels wrong to give the Oscars serious-minded attention as if they are legitimate awards. Still, we continue to comment on them because the awards still dominate our cultural conversation around achievement in filmmaking; or rather, because we allow them to. In fact, the Academy espouses a finely-tuned white supremacy, wherein films made by minorities—especially Black people—cannot be perceived as meaningfully challenging the status quo if they are to be rewarded. Moonlight, the rare exception in terms of its actual quality, still falls in line because the film’s drama hews to popular expectations of black and queer struggle. Academy voters surely interpreted the film as “universal,” though it is not—its images and ideas are specific, and push the form much like the works of art that made way for it: the films of Claire Denis, Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust, and Charles Burnett’s The Killer of Sheep, for example.

This year, what is left out is much more notable than what was allowed in. Both Atlantics and Uncut Gems were not simply among the best films of this year, but in film history, period. They were entirely shut out of this year’s Academy-sponsored shitshow. Even though The Irishman was rightly recognized by the Academy in all the major categories, voters missed the chance to nominate Robert DeNiro for Best Actor. Instead, we get the usual masterpiece classics performances: Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Adam Driver in Marriage Story, Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood. Adam Sandler, who should have won that award for his performance in Uncut Gems, is absent, as is Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.

Instead of continuing to discuss the Oscars like they should matter to us, below I’ve included my nominations for the best achievements in filmmaking and screen acting this year that I know of. Full disclosures: I’ve excluded the categories I admit to knowing little about like visual effects, make-up, animated films (of which I saw zero released in 2019), short films, and sound editing and mixing. I didn’t include Best Documentary both because I haven’t seen enough documentaries this year and I don’t believe it should be a separate category, like Best International Feature Film. Notably missing are Parasite and Ad Astra, which I haven’t yet seen mostly by accident—you may de-facto count those as among my own unfair omissions. There is an asterisk next to the films and performances that were indeed nominated by the Academy in those categories.

Beyond the films listed, there are many more released last year that are worth seeing and which most awards memberships would never recognize, like The Hottest August and Empty Metal. Find those, and more, by reading and watching as widely as possible. I’ll continue to do the same.

Actress in a Leading Role

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet*

Elizabeth Moss, Her Smell

Adèle Haenel, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Actress in a Supporting Role

Agyness Deyn, Her Smell

Mia Goth, High Life

Janelle Monáe, Harriet

Nicole Sougou, Atlantics

Florence Pugh, Little Women*

Actor in a Leading Role

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Robert DeNiro, The Irishman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Sterling K. Brown, Waves

Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir

Aldis Lodge, Clemency

Joe Pesci, The Irishman*

Tom Burke, The Souvenir

Stephen Graham, The Irishman

Best Picture

Atlantics

Uncut Gems

Her Smell

The Souvenir

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

The Farewell

The Irishman*

Advocate

Best Director

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman*

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir

Rachel Leah Jones and Phillipe Bellaïche, Advocate

Cinematography

Atlantics

Claire Mathon

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Claire Mathon

Her Smell

Sean Price Williams

Uncut Gems

Darius Khondji

High Life

Yorick Le Saux, Tomasz Naumiuk

Best Editing

Her Smell

Robert Greene

The Irishman*

Thelma Schoonmaker

Atlantics

Aël Dallier Vega

Uncut Gems

Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie

Us

Nicholas Monsour

Best Original Screenplay

Uncut Gems

Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, and Benny Safdie

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Céline Sciamma

The Souvenir

Joanna Hogg

The Farewell

Lulu Wang

High Life

Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau, Geoff Cox, Andrew Litvack, and Nick Laird

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman*

Steven Zaillian

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Noah Harpster and Micah-Fitzerman-Blue

Little Women

Greta Gerwig

Best Score

Uncut Gems

Daniel Lopatin

Her Smell

Keegan DeWitt

High Life

Stuart Staples, Tindersticks

Us

Michael Abels

Costume Design

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Dorothée Guiraud

Little Women*

Jacqueline Durran

Us

Kym Barrett

Harriet

Paul Tazewell

Production Design

Harriet

Warren Alan Young (Production Design), Marthe Pineau (Set Decoration), Kevin Hardison and Christina Eunji Kim (Art Direction)

The Souvenir

Stéphane Collonge (Production Design), Rebecca Gillies and Mimi Winsor (Set Decoration), Pedro Moura (Art Direction)

Her Smell

Fletcher Chancey (Production Design), Paige Mitchell (Set Decoration), John Arnos (Art Direction)

In Fabric

Paki Smith (Production Design), Adrian Greenwood (Set Decoration), Felicity Hickson (Art Direction)

Us

Ruth De Jong (Production Design), Florencia Martin (Set Decoration), Cara Brower (Art Direction)