The Anti-Semites Who Pushed Prohibition on America

“The Jews are on the side of liquor and always have [been],” opined American industrialist Henry Ford in 1922. He did not mean it as a compliment.

As one of the most prominent anti-Semites of his day, Ford found the connection particularly convenient, since he was also an avid teetotaler. And in the era leading up to Prohibition, many supporters of the temperance movement were selling the proposed amendment as a way to drive immigrants out of the United States by taking away their means of employment.

“Jewish immigrants had participated in the American alcohol industry since the ‘second wave’ of immigration, which started in the 1840s,” notes Marni Davis, associate professor of history at Georgia State University, and author of Jews and Booze. “Ashkenazi Jews of both German and Eastern European descent had been involved in the alcohol industry back in Europe. Sometimes in production, sometimes in distribution, sometimes in packaging—or flavorings.”