The AOC Endorsement Primary Enters a New Phase

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) primary endorsement is arguably one of the most sought after among several 2020 Democratic contenders. But following her remarks criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the shadow primary hit a new phase this week, prompting contenders to grapple with the choice between defending the longtime speaker or the freshman congresswoman whose massive following they covet.

So far, the weighing-in process has been subtle. No candidate has explicitly said they support Ocasio-Cortez’s contention that Pelosi was “outright disrespectful” for the “explicit singling out of newly elected women of color” as the freshman congresswoman told the Washington Post this week, referring to Pelosi’s dismissive comments about Ocasio-Cortez and other three other outspoken freshman women during an interview with Maureen Dowd.

On Thursday, she doubled down. “Well I think it’s really just pointing out a pattern, right?,” she told CNN. “We’re not talking just about progressives, it’s singling out four individuals,” she added, in reference to her progressive allies, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).