The U.S. Army has declared war on the novel coronavirus—and civilian scientists are grateful for the reinforcement.

The ground combat branch’s Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Maryland has been working on a range of tests and therapies as well as possible vaccines, the command’s top officer told reporters last week.

“Our researchers and scientists are using all of our assets to develop countermeasures to detect, treat and defeat the virus,” Brig. Gen. Mike Talley said.