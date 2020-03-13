As far as The Bachelor break-ups go, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s split mere days after the Season 24 finale aired this week is not too surprising.

Peter and Madison’s chemistry was evident from the start, but differing beliefs caused tumult for the couple late in the season. During Tuesday’s finale, Peter and Madison’s relationship did not appear long for this world. They did not appear happy, especially while Peter’s own mother, Barb, questioned their compatibility. And when asked (repeatedly) if he wanted to give this relationship a real shot, Peter could not give Chris Harrison a straight answer.

Late Thursday on the West Coast, both Peter and Madison posted individual messages to Instagram confirming their mutual split. Peter posed looking sad in front of some pasture in his break-up message. After posting her own note, Madison went to a game night... with Selena Gomez.

On a list of ways to win a break-up, “Game night with an international pop-star and Instagram Queen” ranks pretty high.

Both Peter and Madison posted their messages late Thursday on the West Coast.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” he wrote. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

Peter said the break-up “was not easy” for him or Prewett “to be ok with,” but that the pair had decided it was the most sensible choice for both of them. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he wrote.”

In addition to publicizing his split with Madison, Peter’s message also clearly wanted to use this statement to do some damage control on his season more broadly. His choices throughout the season, particularly eliminations, caused a lot of frustration not only among the women competing in his season, but also within Bachelor Nation more broadly. The now-former Bachelor actually began his note by thanking “the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” adding, “I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me.” (Sure!)

More than anyone, however, Peter had to apologize to Hannah Ann—whom he dumped on screen about a month after their engagement. He even praised her for calling him out. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he said, correctly. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

In her own post, Prewett said she was “so incredibly grateful” for the “journey” she’s “had the honor of being a part of. (Which, again—sure!)

“I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” Madison wrote. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

“I’m thankful for you,” she wrote to Peter, whom she called an “amazing guy.” “I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life.”

Soon after Madison posted her message to Instagram, she pulled off the ultimate break-up power move: Having a good time with someone else, who will make sure to post footage of said good time for one’s ex to see. And not just someone someone; in this case, the “someone” was Selena Gomez.

On the same night Madison posted her break-up message, Gomez organized and hosted a game night—and apparently invited the Bachelor star. Gomez posted a series of videos and photos to her Instagram story including Prewett—both from Target as they bought the games, and later, as the group played. (It appears Gomez, too, is responsibly practicing social distancing.)

Gomez evidently took to Madison this season; she even posted support for her during the finale. The two do not appear to be longtime friends—but now, the singer has given Madison one of the most meaningful gifts things a person can do for a fellow human being: Helped her win a really crappy break-up.