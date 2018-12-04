The Back-to-Back Holiday Party Survival Guide

In college, I had back-to-back holiday parties every week of December. With a pep in my step unique only to a buzzed early 20-something, I waltzed in and out of events with ease. But now, this lady has bad knees and a bedtime. If you can stick it out (a burgeoning holiday social life, that is), you’ll find it’s worth every ounce of energy. When else during the year is it basically your moral obligation to imbibe and consume and rejoice with friends and loved ones as much as humanly possible?

Destress Your Travel

Parties are marathons, not sprints, and thus you’ll have to treat them as such. No matter what’s on your feet, you’re bound to get a little chafe. Dr. Scholl’s makes these great sterile cushions that both prevent and treat blisters. Seriously, your morning after will be so much more comfortable if you stop a blister in its tracks instead of dealing with it when it’s too late.

All that train chasing and mingling is bound to give you a natural glow at the expense of your personal hygiene. I always keep Kopari Coconut Deodorant on me because it’s non-toxic and it also doubles as perfume, if you’re into people calling you a human bakery all night. You’ll also be shaking lots of hands and that’s a serious cesspool right there. Nip a cold in the bud with organic EO Sanitizing Hand Spray with Lavender and Echinacea that’s alcohol-free and only made with natural oils.

Look (and feel) Your Best

You’ve spent all this time doing your face—don’t let it go to waste because you started to cry sometime between that first shot of spiked eggnog and goblet of mulled wine. You’ll need an industrial-strength primer like Stila One Step Correct that’ll make sure your YouTube tutorial highlight stays intact. It’s also a good idea to leave all remnants of the first party behind—that means using Listerine Cool Mint Pocketpaks to discreetly get rid of the bad breath and Tide-to-Go Instant Stain Remover Pen in case you used your shirt as a torso-sized bib.

For the love of all that is holy, I beg you to please wear proper winter attire if you’re going to be weaving in and out of various parties. We’re always so focused on what we wear indoors, but a good chunk of your night will involve traveling to or leaving from bras/restaurants/office buildings (and waiting for your price surged Uber). This faux fur hooded bomber from ASOS feels like pajamas disguised as a chic (cruelty-free!) coat. If you can’t imagine parting ways with any of your fancy-yet-impractical coats, layer it over Softwear Apparel hoodie made of a soft, easy-to-clean blend of modal, cotton, and spandex.

Stay Satiated

If you’ve seen the masterful film Idiocracy you know that electrolytes are important. Why? It’s what plants (and humans) crave. That’s especially true at the looming threat of a hangover. Nooma Organic Electrolyte Drink comes in four coconut water-based sugar-free flavors (blueberry peach and watermelon lime, anyone?) to keep you hydrated in between drinks. They’re re-sealable and tiny enough to fit into a small bag or even in the pocket of an overcoat.

Gifting is somewhat tricky when you have more than one party to attend. If you’re arriving via Uber or public transportation, you’ll need to find somewhere to stow away the gift for the host later that night. For example, keep a bottle of wine safe in a festive and colorful Santa-like sack. You can buy multiples and stash the extra ones in your bag so when you swing by a liquor store on your way to the next destination, and you'll have a festive bag already at your disposal (no crinkly, generic silver wrapping paper here).

