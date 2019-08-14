The Bad News Is That the Markets Just Tanked. There Is No Good News.

It is probably a sign that markets have peaked (the Dow plunged 800 points Wednesday) and we are heading into a storm when the New York Times runs a major feature on multi-million dollar survival condos built in abandoned missile silos and bunkers hardened to withstand nuclear war. On the one hand, it’s nice that some folks have a few million to spend on having a place 15 stories below ground with its own dog park and indoor farm.

On the other hand, what the fuck? Is this what the world has come to?

The short answer is “yes.” The long answer is: Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!