Don’t Discount BAGGU’s Leather Goods Because This Bucket Bag Is Damn Good

BAGGU may be synonymous with their reusable tote bags, but their leather goods are pretty spectacular, as well. While cleaning out my closet the other day, I found their Drawstring Purse hiding and I decided to take it out of retirement. Boy, did I miss this thing.

It’s incredibly roomy (I can fit a small travel umbrella) but doesn’t feel too big or clunky even on my smaller frame. I tie the strap of mine to keep it as a shoulder bag rather than a crossbody, but you can always leave it long and throw it over your head. I have one of the first versions that has two side pulls to close it, but the new ones have a classic pull-cinch closure. The leather itself is incredibly soft but the flat, rounded bottom gives it a sturdy base for when you want to set it down on a table or the floor. It’s thick enough to feel like you don’t need to be too gentle with it, which is great for an everyday bag.

When it comes to simple, utilitarian bags, BAGGU reigns supreme. Both with their nylon reusable shoppers (of which I have at least five) and their sleek leather goods (I’m eyeing the Medium Leather Retail Tote as my next purchase), the brand is a powerhouse of minimalist style that looks and feels luxurious but will work as hard as you do.

Other Simple Bucket Bags:

Charlie Bucket Bag, $375 from Coach: A more square silhouette allows this bag to have two separate compartments for all your things.

Building Block Bucket Bag in Pebbled, $495 from Need Supply Co.: This bag has a simple design, but a more unique set of accessories. It features a rubberized strap and a wooden sphere “tassel”.

Sophie Hunter Nano Swing Lether Bucket Bag, $402 from Matches: The Nano is on the smaller size, but the oversized button gives this minimalist silhouette a bunch of inspiration.

