Gone but Not Forgotten: Bars We Wish Were Still Open

David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, the co-hosts of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, share the bars they wish were still open: From a pioneering 18th-century punch house to Jerry Thomas’ legendary New York bar to Dale DeGroff shaking up drinks in the Rainbow Room to the recently closed Pegu Club.

Their virtual bar crawl across centuries and continents covers the establishments that they have long dreamt of visiting, as well as some modern personal favorites that are no more. Which bars do you wish you could go back in time to check out? Let the hosts know on Twitter.

So, mix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong