The Bastardization of the Hot Toddy

The Hot Toddy started out as a relatively simple drink: sugar, booze, hot water and possibly some grated nutmeg.

Over the next roughly 300 years, that definition stretched to include a whole host of ingredients—everything from apple cider, honey and fresh lemon juice to a kitchen cabinet full of spices. While those drinks are certainly warming on a cold evening are they still a Hot Toddy?

On this episode of award-winning podcast, Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the history of this hot cocktail and how it’s become a mess of a recipe.

So put the kettle on and listen to this spirited conversation.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It just won the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world's best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong

