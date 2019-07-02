Shop the Best Independence Day Deals on Apparel from Of a Kind, Banana Republic, Madewell, and More

It’s the 4th of July, which means a ton of clothing retailers are having a sale on everything you could possibly need. We're rounding up some of the best so you can bookmark this page and come back when your boss isn't looking at your screen. The sales we found — from Gap to Of a Kind — cover the gamut of summer and post-summer essentials so it wouldn't hurt to take a look at them all.

Get up to 50% off bras and free shipping at Bare Necessities.

Get up to 70% off select styles at Of a Kind.

Get up to 60% off everything at Old Navy.

Get 60% off sitewide and get an extra 50% off clearance items at Banana Republic Factory. Use code CLEARANCE.

Get up to 50% off men’s and women’s styles at COS.

Get 30% off sitewide at Taylor Stitch.

Get 40% off sitewide at Gap. Use code GREAT

Save up to 50% off summer styles at Penguin.

Get 30% off men’s and women’s styles at Richer Poorer.

Get an extra 30% off all sale styles at Bonobos. Use code SALEONSALE30.

Get 25 % off summer styles at Madewell. Use code FIREWORK.

Get up to 65% off men’s and women’s styles at M.Gemi.

Get 50% off sitewide at Eddie Bauer. Use code FIREWORK.

