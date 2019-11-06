The Best Air Fryers on Amazon Bring the Crispy Goodness, No Actual Frying Required

What is an air fryer, you ask? It’s a compact convection oven. OK, right, but what’s a convection oven? It’s an oven with a fan that circulates hot air to ensure even cooking. So, you may press on, why is an air fryer called an air fryer when it is in fact just a convection oven that’s small enough to sit on a countertop and uses electricity as its power source?

Look, let’s not get too pedantic here – I’m not the one who chose the product name. I’m just a guy who loves preparing food with much the same crispy goodness as you get when frying chicken, shrimp, zucchini, or, well, fries, but without all the oil and fat and the actual frying process. Air fryers offer a fast, easy way to cook all sorts of foods and they really do create the verisimilitude of fried food with just a bit of oil drizzled about the cooking chamber. Your heart and arteries will thank you. And your taste buds will be none the wiser.

Bella 2.6 Quart Air Convection Fryer: I’ve tried out more than half a dozen air fryers in recent years, and this one remains my go-to. It’s just so simple to use. Set the timer, set the temp, wait about a minute for pre-heating, then load up that fry basket and let ‘er cook. This may be the most user-friendly appliance in my kitchen today.

Emeril Lagasse Pressure AirFryer: On the opposite end of the spectrum from simple you get this 12-in-1 multicooker that can be used to steam, sauté, slow cook, pressure cook, and more, with air frying of course included in there. Where this advanced cooking machine shines is in slowcooking, say, a Cornish game hen for hours followed by a quick “frying” session that seals in flavor while crisping things up.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster Air Fryer: In the mood for toast this morning? This thing has you covered. Want to bake a pizza up to 12 inches in diameter? Ditto. Or hey, how about some (air) fried chicken or a platter of French fries? Set the dials and get cooking. This (relatively) little guy may replace your deep fryer and your oven.

Ninja Air Fryer: This four-quart air fryer can cook up enough fries, chicken wings, or battered veggies for the family or let you crank out apps for a party. It can also be used to roast foods more slowly or even as a dehydrator. And the digital temperature controls ensure precision.

Dash Compact Air Fryer: This air fryer is on the smaller side, but its 1.6-quart capacity is just fine for couples or if you’re frying up a feast just for yourself. It’s simple to use and doesn’t take up much space on the countertop or in the cabinets when the frying is done.

Innksy 5.8 Quart Air Fryer: Got a lot of mouths to feed? Then this large and in charge air fryer will serve just fine. Its 5.8-quart capacity can accommodate five to six pounds of food, even allowing you to cook up a whole chicken. Its seven pre-set functions create the perfect cooking conditions for foods like fries or cupcakes at the push of a button.

