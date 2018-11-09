The Best Alcohol Gifts For Anyone On Your List

Booze is a gift you can't go wrong with. It's pretty safe for everyone (except maybe your alcoholic cousin) because you can give them something you know they'll love, or encourage them to try something new. Here are our favorite winter sips and accoutrements to enhance your imbibing. If you're lucky, the recipient might even pop the bottle and share a glass with you. How's that for a self-serving present?

Sweet Tooth

This new citrus liqueur is made with Japanese yuzu, rice, and pure mountain water from the Island of Kyushu. Sip on its own over ice or mix with Kikori Japanese rice mash whiskey. –Yuzuri, $33.99 - $52.99 on Drizly

#ChampagneAllDay carries through to dessert in this new ice cream collaboration with Domaine Carneros. A twist of lemon, Amarena cherries, Domaine Carneros brut and brandy make for a celebratory winter cocktail. –Humphry Slocombe Cherry Fizz Ice Cream, $89 for six pints at Gold Belly

For those who like their whiskey infused into chocolate ganache, Confectioner Valerie Confections has teamed up with LA-based Mulholland Distilling for whiskey- and gin-infused truffles, washed down with a bottle of American Whiskey and a signature almond toffee bar thrown in for good measure. – Mulholland Gift Set, $75 at Valerie Confections

Spirits

For serious whiskey drinkers, these scotch and whiskey tasting journals will help you track new and old favorites, along with the perfect crystal whiskey glass, made in Germany and designed in Glasgow. – Whisk(e)y Tasting Set, $24.80 on Amazon

Go big or go home with this limited-edition large-format 1-liter Patrón Silver tequila bottle, inspired by Mexico’s rich history of glass craftsmanship which dates back to 1532. – Patrón Silver Limited Edition 1 Liter, $59.99 at Shop Wine Direct

This cult favorite Japanese whisky is finally available stateside in its iconic square bottle. Make this complex blend of malt and grain whisky the first entry in your new whisky tasting journal. – Nikka Whisky From The Barrel $65 on Drizly

Beer

Saint Archer Brewing Co's Tusk & Grain line of beers specializes in small batch, barrel-aged limited editions. Just in time for the holidays is this new toasted coconut stout, aged in Woodford Reserve and High West bourbon barrels. – Tusk & Grain Coconut Stout, $14.99

Winter is stout season and Goose Island's seasonal bourbon barrel-aged stout has been a cult favorite since 1992. Every year they re-release the original and introduce new variants on Black Friday. This year includes a wheat wine, vanilla stout, and chocolate-y Proprietor's blend aged with cacao nibs. – Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout,$5.99 on Drizly

Keep your beer fresh, cool and carbonated for longer with this stainless steel container and built-in opener. It passes the no glass test at campsites, pool and boats too. – BottleKeeper, $29.99 on Amazon

Wine

Michelin-starred restaurants have been using this baby to offer high-end wines by the glass for several years now, and now your wine connoisseur friend can try that rare vintage they've been coddling in their cellar even if they aren't ready to finish the bottle. – Coravin Model Two Plus Pack Wine Preservation System, $349 on Amazon

This estate grown Cabernet Sauvignon from one of Napa Valley's best family-owned wineries has more structure and finesse than most, perfect for pairing with filet mignon. – Trinchero Napa Valley's 2012 BRV Cabernet Sauvignon, $99 on Drizly

