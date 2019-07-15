The Best Prime Day Tech Deals Going on Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is here. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here.

Shop the rest of our other Prime Day deal picks here or check out our specific guides to the best home goods sales and our favorite apparel discounts going on now.

Scouted is here to surface the best deals of Prime Day 2019. We'll be sifting through everything around the clock to find the best sales out there. Bookmark this page and check back whenever you feel like finding your next great buy.

Kitchen

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker and 12 K-Cups, $50 (37% off).

MEATER+ Long-Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer, $80 (20% off)

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6-Quart 9-in-1, $56 (57% off).

Smart Assistants & Speakers

Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in + $100 in Amazon Gift Card, $360 (28% off)

Sonos One Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in + $50 Amazon Gift Card, $179 (28% off)

Fire TV Cube4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player, $70 (42% off)

Get 50% off for three months on SHOWTIME, STARZ, and CBS All Access through Prime Video

Get a $45 Sling TV credit, which can be used in three installments as $15 discounts from the first three months of the service.

Echo Plus Smart Home Hub, $110 (27% off)

Echo Dot Smart speaker with Alexa, $25 (50% off)

Echo Show, $160 (30% off)

Portal from Facebook, $79 (56% off)

Smart Home

Save 39% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $170 (32% off)

eero Pro Advanced Pro-Grade Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System, $99 (50% off)

Nixplay Seed 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame, $105 (29% off)

Tablets & E-Readers

Apple iPad, $300 (30% off)

All-New Fire 7 Tablet with 16 GB and 7-Inch Display, 16 GB, $30 (40% off)

Kindle Oasis E-Reader (Previous Generation), $175 (24% off)

New Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (35% off)

All-New Kindle with Built-In Front Light, $60 (33% off)

Accessories

Get up to $250 off Dyson mainstays

Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer, $30 (37% off)

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver, $80 (47% off)

Bedroom

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine, $35 (30% off)

Wearables

Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 4, $170 to $354 (up to 39% off)

Audio

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $140 (53% off)

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.