What’s Actually Worth Buying from Amazon’s Private Label Brand? Here Are the Top-Rated Menswear Items

Amazon’s private label clothing options, that is clothing that has been designed in-house by Amazon and not third party brands like Columbia or Under Armour, can be overwhelming. We’ve decided to decode all of the brands you should be paying attention to and the pieces from those brands that deserve a spot in your wardrobe. We started with womenswear. But now, we’re showing you the best pieces of menswear, from button downs to sweatpants, that all come from Amazon’s private label brands.

Amazon Essentials:

If you’re looking for basics that aren’t boring, this is the brand for you. They make everything from outerwear to underwear at affordable prices.

Men’s 2-Pack Loose-Fit Performance Shorts These lightweight shorts are the perfect thing to throw on for working out, getting home from the office, after a shower, or when running errands. They’re quick-drying and moisture-wicking. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buttoned Down

This brand specializes in all things business casual. There are trousers, sweaters, coats, and, most appropriately, button downs.

Men's Slim Fit Check Dress Shirt A durable, everyday dress shirt is something everyone should have in their closet. This slim-fit option is made from Supima cotton and is wrinkle-resistant. It comes in solid colors or flattering patterns. Buy on Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping

CARE OF by PUMA

PUMA teamed up with Amazon to create an in-house line that celebrates altheisure for any occasion. You’ll find technical fabrics crafted into everyday staples like chinos, hoodies, and more.

Men's Funnel Neck Puffer Jacket This machine-washable puffer is the perfect thing for those chilly days at the beginning and end of winter. There’s an interior slip pocket for your phone and comes in three neutral colors: Black, Green, and Navy. Buy on Amazon $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Goodthreads

Classic closet staples is the ethos of Goodthreads. With a hint of trendiness, this is the brand to look for when you want to add a little something interesting to your wardrobe without going too far out of your comfort zone.

Men's "The Perfect Chino Pant " These chinos have a touch of stretch in them to keep you comfortable all day. They can easily be paired with a T-shirt for a polished weekend look or a button-down for a comfortable, business casual option. Buy on Amazon $ 33

Meraki

Inspired by European cuts and styles, Merkari is the trendiest of the menswear options. There are stylish pieces of knitwear, joggers, and more to choose from to add a little edge.

Men's Standard Merino Turtleneck Sweater You don’t have to be Tom Brady to pull off a black turtleneck. This one is made from 100% wool and can add a sleek, sophisticated option to your sweater collection. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Peak Velocity

This is true athleticwear for any workout. Tops, bottoms, and everything in between for a gym session, long run, or adventurous bike ride. Materials are made with quick-drying capabilities and slimmed down silhouettes.

Men's Metro Fleece 'Build Your Own' Jogger Sweatpants You can choose from three different styles for these sweatpants: Fitted, Athletic, and Loose. Fitted is the tightest, Athletic is right in the middle, and Loose is a tapered, classic sweatpant style. Buy on Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.