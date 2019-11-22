These Are the 5 Must-Have Bags From Baggu's Huge Catalogue

San Francisco-based bag design company Baggu’s charms are many. Their products—from their OG reusable tote to their leather goods—are thoughtfully designed. They’re ethically made in China at a factory with high standards for working conditions and environmental impact, made of recycled material when possible, and are quite affordable for the quality. Not to mention, they’re incredibly cool, which you can see firsthand if you check the Instagram hashtag #bagguinuse. Here are five of the best products from Baggu:

Standard Baggu I never leave my apartment without a standard Baggu reusable bag. The bag was the brand’s first product and is still their top seller. It’s made of nylon, 40% of which is recycled, and it can hold up to 50 pounds. It’s also machine-washable and folds easily into a wallet-sized square pouch when not in use (no origami skills needed). I use it for groceries, laundry, shopping, beach trips, and more. It comes in a wide range of different colors and prints. And at $12 a pop, you can buy a few to suit different seasons, outfits, and moods. Buy on BAGGU $ 12

Drawstring Purse If the reusable bag was my Baggu gateway drug, the drawstring purse was what got me hooked for life. The leather is incredibly soft, and the classic bucket shape easily holds my bulkiest wallet, a cell phone, a Kindle, and a small water bottle. I have the black version, which looks effortlessly chic with all of my fall and winter outfits, and I’ve been eyeing the camel, too. Buy on BAGGU $ 120 Free Shipping

Travel Cloud Bag When I needed a new weekend bag earlier this year, I eventually landed on the travel cloud bag. I love the poofy look of the material and the option to either hand-carry it or sling it over my shoulder. The bag comes with a double-duty zipper pouch: the bag packs down into the pouch when you’re not using it and the pouch snaps into the inside of the bag when you are (great for keeping small items from getting lost). Despite how light and packable the material is, the bag is still structured enough to keep my clothes from becoming a jumbled mess in transit. On a recent weekend trip to upstate New York, I easily fit three outfits, my hiking boots and warm layers, my toiletries, and a pair of fuzzy slippers in this weekender. Buy on BAGGU $ 76 Free Shipping

Duck Bag The Duck Bag is a wardrobe workhorse. It’s great for lugging work items: my 13-inch laptop slides in easily and leaves plenty of room for a charger, a notebook, my phone and wallet, and a light sweater. Spacious without being bulky, it also makes a great personal item for travel. Like the travel cloud bag, you can carry it in your hands, in the crook of your arm, or over your shoulder. Buy on BAGGU $ 34 Free Shipping

Medium Canvas Circle Purse I’ve had the Medium Canvas Circle Purse for almost a year, and I find myself reaching for it in my closet more days than not. Like the drawstring purse, I find it fits A TON while still visually clocking as a small crossbody bag, and the fun, unusual shape garners plenty of compliments. Buy on BAGGU $ 42 Free Shipping

