The Best Bags For Organization

There are a lot of bags out there, and you should probably own a few different kinds. But do any of them help save you time, or do they become bottomless pits full of loose change, old receipts, and maybe your keys?

Finding a bag that really strikes the balance between style and function is a key to having a productive commute. A bag that has dedicated pockets for everything, from a phone changer to your water bottle, is incredibly important to staying organized, and therefore, more productive. Try one of these and make sure you're getting the most out of your bag.

Tote Bags:

Tote bags are the easiest bags to overcrowd and make unorganized, which is why you should invest in one with multiple pockets for everything you carry. The Allyn Tote and Classic Tote from Dagne Dover both have many dedicated pockets for your laptop, sunglasses, phone, and more.

If you want something a little more fashion-forward, check out Caraa. The Cumulus and Nimbus Totes are both incredibly versatile, with spaces for water bottles, laptops, and even a duster bag for shoes that'll help keep your dirty gym shoes away from your change of clothes.

Backpacks:

You've probably seen the NOMATIC backpack around the internet, and for good reason. This modular bag has a pocket for everything, a flap that folds completely open for easy unloading, a side zipper for access while on the go, and a removable panel made to hold your laptop and all its accessories.

Also, mentioning Caraa again because they also make a killer duffle/backpack hybrid that is gorgeous and perfect for the weekend warriors out there.

Duffle Bags:

Aer's minimal, stylish duffel is one that you'll want to take everywhere, not just when you hit the gym. It has a dedicated, ventilated shoe pocket for your sneakers, and multiple inner and outer pockets (including an easy-access vertical zipper).

The Calpack Stevyn Duffle is all you could want in a travel-friendly duffle. Not only does it have a deep center compartment for clothing and the like, it has a drop-bottom portion that perfectly fits a couple pairs of shoes. It's a great way to add space without having to shove things into your shoes to save room.

Luggage:

The Lojel Cubo has an incredibly stylish front compartment with multiple pockets for electronics that folds halfway open, so it can be accessed in tight spaces. That same compartment zips out fully so you can get to your stuff without having to fully fold open a bag.

