Comfort and Style Combine In the Best Ballet Flats Available on Amazon

Ballet flats are like the workhorse of a shoe collection. You can stash them in your bag to change into when your heels are killing you or wear them as part of your outfit for days when you just cannot deal with putting on an uncomfortable shoe. And even though every shoe brand out there has a pair that you can put on your feet, Amazon has a collection of options that make it easy to add a new shoe to your closet.

Hush Puppies Women's Chaste Ballet Flat, $27-$70 on Amazon: When it comes to comfort, look no further than Hush Puppies. The 100% leather flats have the brand’s ZeroG technology to keep things lightweight and a memory foam footbed for all-day comfort.

Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat, $20 on Amazon: Be basic but not boring with a pair from Amazon’s own brand. The elasticized topline gives added comfort to a shoe you’ll be throwing on on the regular.

ANNA Dana-20 Women's Classic Ballerina Flats, $8-40 on Amazon: These flats come with an elastic strap that keeps your foot from flying out of your shoe (an embarrassing experience I’ve had while running to catch a train). They come in 25 different colors, including leopard print and glitter.

Lucky Brand Women's Lucky Emmie Ballet Flat, $15-$50 on Amazon: If you’re looking to add multiple flats to your footwear arsenal, these leather ones from Lucky Brand are your ticket. They come in almost 40 different colors and patterns.

TOMS Women's Jutti Ballet Flat, $50-$70 on Amazon: The fabric upper of these flats means they’ll be breathable even into the summer months. They’re lined with an anti-microbial sockliner and have a sturdy synthetic sole to keep the bottoms from wearing out.

alpine swiss Women’s Pierina Ballet Flats, $12 on Amazon: The microsuede lining and lightly padded insoles of these reliable flats give them the edge on all those flats you love to hate for their blister-giving abilities. Grab a pair in any one of the 11 different color options.

