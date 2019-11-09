These Affordable Bar Carts from Amazon Take Holiday Entertaining to the Next Level

Party season is at hand, and we could all use a drink. Whether you’re hosting Friendsgiving, a holiday potluck, or both, impress your guests with these sleek bar carts, all under $200 on Amazon. Booze not included.
Novogratz Stella Bar Cart
The Novogratz Stella bar cart has dapper appeal: it combines a dark brass finish with modern leather handles and looks 3x the price. This cart is durable, stylish, and sure to please in any space.
Glitzhome 27" H Round Bar Cart
Glitzhome’s circular gold bar cart is surprisingly roomy and perfect for small spaces. Removable mirrored shelving adds a little something glamorous and makes it super easy to clean.
Statra Bamboo Butler Table
Ok, so the Statra butler table isn’t technically a cart (it isn’t on wheels), but the removable tray top and lightweight folding base make it an equally convenient option for parties. The bamboo material looks truly fabulous in all available colors, from neutrals to brights.
Rivet 3-Tiered Bar Cart
This three-tiered bar cart from Rivet accommodates an amazing assortment of bottles and glassware, and its mixed metal and wood frame feels contemporary and stylish. The cart ships fully assembled and features locking wheels and slightly rimmed shelving, making it a particularly practical option with bonafide style to boot.
Christopher Knight Callan Bar Cart
If you’re all about that midcentury modern look, search no further than this mahogany bar cart by Christopher Knight Home. It’s classic, to the point, and has a vintage vibe fit for Don Draper’s office.
Silverwood Sinclair Bar Cart
Silverwood’s classic bar cart comes in 3 finishes, but our favorite is the hammered bronze, which appears almost black in person. With quick assembly and amazingly smooth wheels, the clean lines of this cart fold practically into any space.
Safavieh Collection Healy Cart
This clear acrylic bar cart from Safavieh is a chic and elegant addition to any room. At 60% off, what’s not to love?
Design Toscano 36” Globe Bar Cabinet
No bar cart roundup would be complete without a hidden globe bar. DesignToscana’s 16th c replica features a hardwood base, parchment maps, and 3 possible color combos. Whether you are channeling Christopher Columbus or Ron Burgundy, say hello to the affordable globe bar of your wildest dreams.