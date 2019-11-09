CARTING AROUND

These Affordable Bar Carts from Amazon Take Holiday Entertaining to the Next Level

Stylish bar carts in every finish that won’t break the bank.

C.C. Kellogg

Scouted

By The Beast

Party season is at hand, and we could all use a drink.  Whether you’re hosting Friendsgiving, a holiday potluck, or both, impress your guests with these sleek bar carts, all under $200 on Amazon. Booze not included.

Novogratz Stella Bar Cart

The Novogratz Stella bar cart has dapper appeal: it combines a dark brass finish with modern leather handles and looks 3x the price. This cart is durable, stylish, and sure to please in any space.

Buy on Amazon$95

Free Shipping

Glitzhome 27" H Round Bar Cart

Glitzhome’s circular gold bar cart is surprisingly roomy and perfect for small spaces. Removable mirrored shelving adds a little something glamorous and makes it super easy to clean.

Buy on Amazon$100

Free Shipping

Statra Bamboo Butler Table

Ok, so the Statra butler table isn’t technically a cart (it isn’t on wheels), but the removable tray top and lightweight folding base make it an equally convenient option for parties. The bamboo material looks truly fabulous in all available colors, from neutrals to brights.

Buy on Amazon$96

Free Shipping

Rivet 3-Tiered Bar Cart

This three-tiered bar cart from Rivet accommodates an amazing assortment of bottles and glassware, and its mixed metal and wood frame feels contemporary and stylish. The cart ships fully assembled and features locking wheels and slightly rimmed shelving, making it a particularly practical option with bonafide style to boot.

Buy on Amazon$138

Free Shipping

Christopher Knight Callan Bar Cart

If you’re all about that midcentury modern look, search no further than this mahogany bar cart by Christopher Knight Home. It’s classic, to the point, and has a vintage vibe fit for Don Draper’s office.

Buy on Amazon$140

Free Shipping

Silverwood Sinclair Bar Cart

Silverwood’s classic bar cart comes in 3 finishes, but our favorite is the hammered bronze, which appears almost black in person. With quick assembly and amazingly smooth wheels, the clean lines of this cart fold practically into any space.

Buy on Amazon$78

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Safavieh Collection Healy Cart

This clear acrylic bar cart from Safavieh is a chic and elegant addition to any room. At 60% off, what’s not to love?

Buy on Amazon$157

Free Shipping

Design Toscano 36” Globe Bar Cabinet

No bar cart roundup would be complete without a hidden globe bar. DesignToscana’s 16th c replica features a hardwood base, parchment maps, and 3 possible color combos. Whether you are channeling Christopher Columbus or Ron Burgundy, say hello to the affordable globe bar of your wildest dreams.

Buy on Amazon$134

Free Shipping