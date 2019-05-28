Give Your Bath Towels a Much Needed Upgrade With These Five Options

You haven’t known luxury until you’ve found the bath towel you’d rather stay in than putting on anything else. Everyone deserves that luxury, which is why we wanted to round up the best towels for lounging around, drying off in the speed of light, or just looking good hanging from the back of your bathroom door. You use your bath towel on a regular basis, so it’s time to treat it like any other necessity that you have to upgrade.

Plush Bath Sheet, $39 from Riley Home: These are the towels I have in my home and I refuse to use any other. I literally wash them and reuse them, with a back up set only for emergencies (as in I forget to do laundry). They’re plush and super absorbent and come in regular bath towel size or the luxurious bath sheet.

Dusen Dusen Flip Bath Towel, $40 from Need Supply: If you want something that will turn heads from behind your bathroom door, look no further than Dusen Dusen. The Flip is a really awesome optical-illusion pattern that is featured on 100% cotton, terrycloth towels.

Honeycomb Bath Towel, $22 from Snowe: If you’re all about the absorbency of your towels, the new honeycomb ones from Snowe are your answer. They waffle design makes them incredibly absorbent and quick-drying, so you don’t have to worry about possibly having to dry off with a slightly wet towel (honestly, the worst feeling).

Resort Cotton Bath Towels, $21 from Frontgate: These towels have a crazy good rating (4.6 stars out of over 2,400 reviews) and come in 22 different colors. You can get an entire set of matching bath towels, bath sheets, hand towels, and washcloths made from plush long-staple Turkish cotton.

Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, $35 on Amazon: This list wouldn’t be complete without a highly-rated set of towels from Amazon and these don’t disappoint. With a 4.3-star rating and almost 2,000 reviews, these soft, luxurious Turkish-made towels come in a set of four and your choice of 14 different color options.

