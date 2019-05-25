Give Yourself the Best Beach Day With a Bag That Will Hold All Your Stuff and Look Good Doing It

Finding the right beach bag for your style of beach-bumming is imperative to the enjoyment of a day in the sand. You need to find one that will hold all of your stuff while looking good and keeping your valuables secure from the elements (sand and electronics are mortal enemies). We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best out there that will make your relaxing beach day even more stressfree.

Net Baggu, $46 from Baggu: This bag may be tiny, but it means business. The net design means no sand will get brought back with you when you leave and it comes with a small canvas pouch to store your valuables in.

Frances Valentine Large Margaret Tote Bag, $228 from Shopbop: The best part of this bag is that it stands up on its own. The wicker bottom gives you a secure base to set in the sand and the translucent vinyl means even a stray splash won’t harm the interior.

ZOOEASS Large Waterproof Tote, $17 on Amazon: This simple, minimalist waterproof bag is one of the most highly-rated on Amazon. It comes in 11 colors and has an exterior slip pocket for your phone, plus a zip pocket to stash your tablet or wallet.

Sole Society Oversize Millie Stripe Print Tote, $65 from Nordstrom: It’s easy, simple, and stylish. It comes in six different patterns, has three different compartments for all of your beach essentials, and has a sleek faux leather trim.

SHYLERO Beach Bag XXL, $45 on Amazon: For someone that has to bring everything with them, this bag gives you enough room for towels, flip flops, books, and more, plus a waterproof pouch for your phone and keys.

