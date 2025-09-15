All the Best Beauty of the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet is underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and television’s biggest stars are out to celebrate the year’s best shows. And, as with all award shows, some celebrity celebrants look more marvelous than others. Here’s a look at all the most eye-catching hair and makeup from the evening.

Lisa at the Emmys red carpet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink stunned in a peachy-pink blush that perfectly complements her rosy dress.

Britt Lower at the Emmys red carpet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Severance star Britt Lower opted for a simple glossy lip to go with her vibrant red hair and dress.

Skye P. Marshall at the Emmys red carpet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Skye P. Marshall looked enchanting in an embellished blazer and shimmering eyeshadow, topped off with an elegant pixie.

Jenna Ortega at the Emmys red carpet John Shearer/WireImage

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega looked like a gem-studded goth queen with bleached brows and a matte lip shade.

Elizabeth Banks at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress Elizabeth Banks wore her golden-blonde hair in a voluminous, retro-style ponytail.

Actress Hunter Schafer at the Emmy Awards. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Model and actress Hunter Schafer brought understated, soft glamour to the evening’s red carpet with a sheer-pink lip shade and a deep side part.

Leighton Meester at the Emmys red carpet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Leighton Meester complemented her shimmery copper hair with simple, chic makeup and a pastel, multihued gown with cutouts.

Natasha Rothwell on the Emmys red carpet. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell went for a moody smoky eye and shimmering highlighter on her cheeks.

Selena Gomez at the Emmys red carpet Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez went with a high ponytail, winged liner, and simple jewelry. Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, among other accolades.

Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Irish actress Ruth Negga paired her warm, vibrant blush with a raspberry lip shade and effortless, bronze smoky eye.

Rose Abdoo at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Actress Rose Abdoo showed off her elegant gray lob, pairing the pretty style with a bright lip color.

Actress Brittany Snow at the Emmy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow paired her draped, metallic-pink gown with a delicate, wavy style reminiscent of Betty Draper.

Shanina Shaik at the Emmys red carpet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Model Shanina Shaik defined the term “glass hair” with her glossy, side-parted style.

Catherine Zeta-Jones walking the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Amy Sussman/Getty Images