All the Best Beauty of the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet is underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and television’s biggest stars are out to celebrate the year’s best shows. And, as with all award shows, some celebrity celebrants look more marvelous than others. Here’s a look at all the most eye-catching hair and makeup from the evening.
Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink stunned in a peachy-pink blush that perfectly complements her rosy dress.
Severance star Britt Lower opted for a simple glossy lip to go with her vibrant red hair and dress.
Actress Skye P. Marshall looked enchanting in an embellished blazer and shimmering eyeshadow, topped off with an elegant pixie.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega looked like a gem-studded goth queen with bleached brows and a matte lip shade.
Actress Elizabeth Banks wore her golden-blonde hair in a voluminous, retro-style ponytail.
Model and actress Hunter Schafer brought understated, soft glamour to the evening’s red carpet with a sheer-pink lip shade and a deep side part.
Actress Leighton Meester complemented her shimmery copper hair with simple, chic makeup and a pastel, multihued gown with cutouts.
The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell went for a moody smoky eye and shimmering highlighter on her cheeks.
Selena Gomez went with a high ponytail, winged liner, and simple jewelry. Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, among other accolades.
Irish actress Ruth Negga paired her warm, vibrant blush with a raspberry lip shade and effortless, bronze smoky eye.
Actress Rose Abdoo showed off her elegant gray lob, pairing the pretty style with a bright lip color.
The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow paired her draped, metallic-pink gown with a delicate, wavy style reminiscent of Betty Draper.
Model Shanina Shaik defined the term “glass hair” with her glossy, side-parted style.
Wednesday‘s Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fittingly goth-glam with her deep, rich smoky eyeshadow and dramatic lace-topped gown.