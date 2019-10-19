Don’t Take Your Bedside Lamp for Granted  — Get One of these Top-Rated Ones on Amazon

Finding the perfect bedside lamp to light up your room is a journey for some (it was for me). Balancing the desired style and functionality of a lamp can be hard! Lamps may seem like trivial things, but we use them every day and that means we should get some kind of enjoyment out of them. If you’ve been on the hunt for a bedside lamp that speaks to you on a design level as well as a function level, we’ve compiled some of the best you can get on Amazon.

Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp, $60: This sleek, elegant lamp is one that you may even want to show off in your living room instead of keeping next to your bed. The metal dome and curved base are smooth and it even has two bulb sockets and pull-chains so you can decide just how bright you want it.

AUKEY Table Lamp, $28: If you want all the bells and whistles in your bedside lamp, this is the one for you. It’s touch-activated, meaning you can easily control the brightness levels. Plus, the LED light is RGB, meaning you can have a rainbow of color options without buying an additional bulb.

MUTUW Wooden Swing Arm Desk Lamp, $30: This is my favorite bedside lamp, even if it’s technically a “desk lamp”. The wooden arm is adjustable and the black-and-white cord is just really good-looking. I love it most because it reminds me of the Pixar lamp.

HAITRAL Small Bedside Table Lamp, $26: This is a simple but interesting-looking lamp. The tripod-style wooden legs add some modernity to the linen shade and the cord has an on/off switch that you can place at your convenience.

SOTTAE Modern Ceramic Bedside Table Lamp, $34: There’s something so satisfying about this lamp. The geometric, ceramic body is crisp and smooth. The all-white shade/base combo means you can put this lamp in any style of bedroom with ease.

Limelights LT2024-WHT Brushed Steel Lamp with Charging Outlet, $19: It may look simple but this best-selling lamp has a powerful secret. Built into the base of the lamp is an extra power outlet to plug a phone charger into if you need the additional space.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.