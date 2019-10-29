This Entry-Level Bike Gear Will Get You Started on the Best Way to Get to Work

Biking to work is refreshing, enjoyable...and can help save the planet. The question is, how do you get started? This gear is designed to help you get started with an affordable, well-designed bike that ships right to your fronts doorstep (you just have to attach a few parts but no experience required), a helmet and bag, and a few knick-knacks.

State Bicycle Wulf Core Line: Your first purchase? You’ll need a rugged, affordable commuter bike. With a fixie (single gear) bike like the State Wulf Core Line, you’ll sit upright and there’s not as much that can go wrong. Ships right to your door.

State Bicycle Wulf Core Line Buy on Amazon $ 449 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Abus Viantor; $77 on Amazon: Oh yeah, a helmet. I really like the Abus Viantor because it is made from structurally reinforced materials yet it’s super light. I’ve worn one on multiple commutes and it stays put and never feels heavy.

Abus Vinator Helmet Buy on Amazon $ 77 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dainese AWA 3L Jacket: You’ll need protection from the rain and wind, of course. I like the Dainese AWA 3L Jacket because the hood is designed to accommodate a bike helmet, and when it’s fully zipped it is 100% waterproof.

Dainese AWA 3L Jacket Buy on Jenson USA $ 300 Free Shipping

Silca Seat Roll Premio: The first rule of bike commuting in cold weather is to always carry your tools. This handy seat bag holds wrenches and anything else you’d need, plus credit cards, money, hand gel packets, and your keys.

Silca Seat Roll Primo Buy on Backcountry $ 80 Free Shipping

Timbuk2 Stark 14L Messenger Bag: Water-resistant and ready for serious bike commutes, this messenger bag has a reflective strip to make you stand out in traffic and there’s a padded laptop compartment.

Timbuk2 Stark 14L Messenger Bag Buy on Timbuk2 $ 159 Free Shipping

Smartwool PhD Pro Endurance Print Crew Socks: Okay, time to get serious. Your feet need to stay warm on a bike commute, so these merino wool socks from Smartwool will surely help. They use seamless construction and have extra cushioning.

Smartwool PhD Pro Endurance Print Crew Socks Buy on Zappos $ 26 Free Shipping

