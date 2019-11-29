We Picked the Best Black Friday Deals from Walmart For You

Walmart is incredibly competitive with their discounts on Black Friday and is starting to offer some of the same shipping benefits as Amazon – without needing to be a member. We went through their hundreds (thousands? probably!) of deals to find the ones we thought you’d like most. Shop everything from apparel and home to tech products and holiday decor. Each section is listed in order of discount size to help you find the biggest savings first. Happy shopping.

Apparel & Footwear

One Day Away Men's Long Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt: $8 (77% off)

Men's basic slim fit fleece jogger pants: $21.99 (68% off)

Calistoga Women's Vegan Suede Faux Fur Moccasin: $14.95 (48% off)

Northern Explosion Mens Thermal Underwear 4pc set: $10.99 (39% off)

Athletic Works Women's Dri More Core Active Full Zip Hoodie: $10 (37% off)

Dearfoams Womens Mama Bear Plaid Clog Slippers: $22 (35% off)

Dearfoams Mens Papa Bear Plaid Clog Slippers: $22 (35% off)

Concepts Women's Plus Size Hi Low Fringe Sweater: $14.50 (22% off)

Athletic Works Women's Dri More Core Athleisure Relaxed Fit Yoga Pants: $12.96 (19% off)

Climate Concepts Men's and Big Men's Cargo Pocket Fleece Sweatpant, up to Size 5XL: $10 (18% off)

Bagatelle Men's and Big Men's Diamond Quilt Bomber Jacket: $42 (16% off)

Bathroom & Beauty

Philips Sonicare Essence 1 Rechargeable Toothbrush: $19.95 (50% off)

Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Foil Shaver: $174.94 (40% off)

Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, With Free Refill: $39.94 (38% off)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable electric toothbrush with pressure sensor: $34.95 (30% off)

Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 with attachments: $24.95 (29% off)

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s: $54.97 (21% off)

Remington 1.75” Wet 2 Straight Flat Iron with Ceramic + Titanium Plates, Black: $19.90 (20% off)

Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set Outdoor Garden Furniture Cushioned: $185.99 (54% off)

Furniture & Decor

Best Choice Products Tufted Split Back Sofa Bed with Pillows: $189.99 (48% off)

Heng Balance Lamp by DesignNest- Ellipse Magnetic Mid-air Switch USB Powered LED Lamp: $37 (47% off)

6-Piece Modern Home Dining Set with Storage Racks: $239.99 (45% off)

Faux Leather Electric Massage Recliner Chair with Stool Ottoman: $209.99 (44% off)

AZ Patio Heaters Outdoor Patio Heater in Hammered Bronze: $89 (35% off)

AeroGarden Harvest 360, Black with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit: $99.99 (33% off)

The Kingston, Endless Summer LP Gas Outdoor Fire Pit: $199.85 (33% off)

TMS Sundance Kitchen Cart: $269 (31% off)

Ktaxon Lift Top Coffee Table: $89.99 (29% Off)

Pit Boss 340 Wood Fired Pellet Grill: $229 (23% off)

Better Homes & Gardens River Crest 5-Shelf Bookcase, Rustic Oak Finish: $139.99 (23% off)

Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Dining Table, Rustic: $199 (15% off)

Better Homes & Gardens 9-cube Storage Organizer: $79.50 (10% Off)

BLACK+DECKER IMPACT Advanced Steam Iron with 360° Pivoting Cord: $24.99 (49% off)

Holiday Goods

Pre-Lit Christmas Garland with 50 Led Lights, Silver Bristles, Pine Cones, Berries: $34.99 (48% off)

Costway Pre-lit Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Tree With Multicolor Led Lights & Stand: $69.99 (42% off)

American Greetings Christmas 41-Piece Value Gift Wrap Set with Bows and Tags: $12.99 (35% off)

100-Count Red and Pure White Faceted LED C9 Christmas Lights: $43.99 (20% off)

Home Essentials

Mainstays 3-Piece Stainless Steel 1.3 Gal and 8 Gal Waste Can Combo: $25.88 (48% off)

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $279 (38% off)

Shark Rotator Professional Upright Lift-Away Vacuum: $169 (29% off)

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa: $244 (26% off)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Vacuum, Refurbished: $119.99 (25% off)

iRobot Braava jet m6 (6110) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: $399.99 (20% off)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum: $224 (20% off)

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum, Refurbished: $159.99 (16% off)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $149 (12% off)

Kitchen Essentials

Columbian Home Products 18" Black Oval Roaster: $12.76 (66% off)

Blue Diamond 10-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Ultimate Value Cookware Set: $54.99 (58% off)

Magic Bullet, 7-Piece, Silver: $19.92 (50% off)

Nostalgia APH200RED 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker: $14.99 (50% off)

FoodSaver FM3600 2-In-1 Manual Operation Food Preservation System: $99.99 (50% off)

Air Oven 16L Black: $139.99 (45% off)

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral/Red Electric Kettle, 1.7-Liter: $19.99 (43% off)

FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealer System with Starter Bag/Roll Set: $69.99 (42% off)

Veggetti Pro Table Top Vegetable Spiralizer with Stainless Steel Blade: $15.38 (23% off)

Mainstays Plaid 3 Piece Apron and Oven Mitt Set: $10.25 (20% off)

Ninja Silver Master Prep Pro: $32.99 (18% off)

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart: $99.95 (16% off)

Tech

Nikon D3500 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera with AF-P DX 18-55mm VR Lens and Accessory Bundle: $414.98 (58% off)

LG 65" 4K HDR Smart LED NanoCell TV with Deco Gear Home Theater Surround Sound 31" Soundbar and Wall Mount Accessory Bundle: $829.99 (50% off)

Lenovo 100e Chromebook 11.6" HD Display: $99 (38% off)

LG 65" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with Deco Gear 60W 2.1ch Soundbar, 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard and HDMI Cables: $2,096.99 (36% off)

Lenovo Legion Y740: $1,349 (31% off)

ASUS Chromebook Laptop 12, Intel Celeron, 32GB Flash Storage, 4GB RAM: $169 (26% off)

Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6" Full HD Touchscreen, Intel Core i3-8130U: $299 (25% off)

Canon EOS 4000D 18MP Wi-Fi / NFC DSLR Camera + 18-55mm Lens + 32GB Accessory Kit: $324.98 (18% off)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with EF18-55mm with EF 75-300mm Double Zoom Kit Bundle with 500mm Preset Telephoto Lens, 32GB Memory Card, Tripod, Paintshop Pro 2018 and Accessories (10 Items): $569 (12% off)

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.