The Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices Like Kindle, Echo, Fire, Ring, and More

As the Black Friday deals continue to trickle in, it’s getting a bit crowded. Thankfully, at least on Amazon, there’s a little bit of categorization going on. Amazon recently launched a plethora of new devices, so we thought we’d round up all of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices to take advantage of way before you stuff yourself with turkey.
Kindle:
Save $30 on Kindle + $5 eBook credit
Save $45 on 8GB Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit
Save $50 on 32GB Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit
Save $100 on Kindle Oasis + $5 eBook credit
Save $65 or more on Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Echo:
Save $15 on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Save $15 on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock
Save $10 on Echo Show 5
Save $30 on Echo Show 8
Save $10 on Echo Input
Save $20 on Echo Sub
Fire:
Save $30 on the Fire HD 8
Save $20 on the Fire 7
Save $50 on the All-new Fire HD 10
Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K
Save $20 on Fire TV Stick
Ring:
Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5
