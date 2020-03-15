These 5 Books Make for The Perfect Escape You May Need Right Now

Movies (And Other Things) is like having a conversation with your best friend about some of the best movies out there. It’ll take you on tangents you never expected, like a prolonged discussion around the question of “Would This Movie Be Better Or Worse With The Rock In It?” and it’ll make you reflect on your own connection to movie characters like during the discussion of, “What Movie Death Hurt You The Most As An Adult?” Perfect for any movie buff or even someone looking to learn more about some of the best movies, this book is gloriously illustrated, too. And to be quite honest, we all are in desperate need of Serrano’s particular brand of optimism right now.