I Hate That I Love Ditch Blitz, the Card Game That My Friends and I Can’t Stop Playing

When you bring me and my college friends together, it’s a regular occurrence for us to just play cards for hours. After spending months playing Uno late into the night, we were recently introduced to an even better, rowdier card game. Dutch Blitz appeared like a parasite and slowly took over our friend group, and now, I must share it with you. After a weekend of teaching, three different people that learned to play bought their own packs of cards to hone their skills.

I’ve come to realize that not many people are familiar with Dutch Blitz. It isn’t simply a card game; it’s basically three card games in one. It takes the fast pace of Spit, the color-matching of Uno, and the pile-stacking of Solitaire. The rules are convoluted, but once you get it, you get it. On multiple occasions, an entire party of people had converged onto an on-going game of Dutch Blitz like a crowd gathering to watch a fist fight.

Much like party games before it, Dutch Blitz isn’t just about the win. The strategy of stealing moves by placing cards quicker than your friends quickly dissolves into creative name-calling, cursing, and hysteria. Most of your time is spent strategizing how you’ll play your cards, but the rest is praying to the card-shuffling gods that be that you get a good hand. It’s really fun, I promise.

The object of Dutch Blitz is to get rid of the 10 cards in your Blitz pile. The main way to do that is to move those cards from the pile into the center by starting at one and working up towards 10 by matching colors. You can also move those cards into your Post pile, which consists of three face-up cards (and must stay as three cards at all times). Once you can’t make any moves, you use your Wood pile, where you draw three cards at a time and can only use the top card to advance any move you want to make. Like I said, convoluted rules, but once you play it, you’ll be cookin’ with proverbial gas. Scoring is even more complicated and I won’t get into it here, but it requires math and an intense scorecard.

Dutch Blitz Original and Expansion Pack Set Card Game Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.