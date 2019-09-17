Don’t Get Caught Without Protection — Here Are the Best Cases for Your Brand New iPhone

Now that launch day for the iPhone 11 has come and gone, now that all the takes have been written about the three cameras, it’s time to get down to business. If you’re one of the millions of people that cannot wait to get your hands on the new iPhone, you’d better have the right case to protect those dual glass screens and all those lenses. Coinciding with the launch, a bunch of top-tier tech accessory brands launched exclusive iPhone 11 cases. Now’s your chance to get your own.

Ramen by Poketo iPhone 11 Phone Case, $40 at Casetify: Not all heavy-duty cases need to be boring. Casetify’s cases feature a two-layer construction that can survive a drop of over six feet. They’re made to look good and work hard to keep your phone pristine. They partner with independent artists to bring bold and beautiful artwork wherever you go.

Brown Tort, iPhone 11 Pro Max / XS Max, $35 at Sonix: Cases from Sonix are tested for drops up to 10 feet and have a scratch-resistant coating and shock absorbing sides to keep even the corners of your phone protected. They come in a crazy amount of options that can fit your personality with ease. Choose bold or subdued but never sacrifice protection.

FLiP Case for iPhone 11 Pro, $60 at Lifeproof: If you want your phone case to do more than just protect, ask it to be a wallet, too. The FLiP line from Lifeproof has the brand’s DropProof guarantee to survive falls up to 6.6 feet. But wait, there’s more: The back panel flips open (and doesn’t cover the camera) to reveal two card slots and a cash slot for all your on-the-go needs.

Presidio V-Grip iPhone 11 Pro, $40 at Speck: When you get a brand new phone, sometimes you just want to show it off. This case gives you 13-foot drop protection, a non-slip grip on the perimeter, and a clear backing to display whichever color of phone you’ve decided to make your own.

totallee Thin iPhone 11 Pro Max Case, $29 on Amazon: For those that like to live dangerously and not put a case on their phone, totallee wants to change that. These ultra-thin cases are extremely lightweight but cover every corner of your phone. There’s also a camera lens “lip” to keep your trio of lenses protected. At 0.02” thick, you really can’t find a less intrusive case on the market.

