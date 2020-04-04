This CBD Muscle Rub Helps Get the Aches Out After Leg Day. And Every Other Day.

Let’s get this out of the way fast: CBD muscle rubs are not cheap. They are, on the contrary, expensive. But if you can’t put a value on pain relief, I don’t know what’s worth anything anymore. And with a left shoulder currently hurting less than it did an hour ago before my wife slathered on a glob of Quanta CBD Muscle Rub Plus, I tell you this: worth it.

Story time. A week and two days ago, I pulled a muscle that, from my internet medical schooling, I believe to be the teres minor. Now listen, I go to Orange Theory Fitness classes two or three times a week, I run a few miles on the other days, I do calisthenics, I lift some, and so on, so don’t go too hard on me when you hear how it happened but… I was writing. Just sitting here at my desk working when I made some casual movement, felt (and almost heard) a pop, and suddenly had a searing pain rippling along my left shoulder blade.

I knew I was in for a good long period of suck because the exact same thing happened to my right shoulder in 2016. Yes, another seated writing injury. The only good news? Back in ’16, I had never heard of CBD muscle rub. And pretty much no one else had, either. This time around I already had a tin of the stuff in the hall closet because I use it now and then after intense workouts or extra-long hikes.

But how does CBD muscle rub do its thing? Cannabidiol (CBD for short, of course, and that’s the last time I write it out) reduces inflammation and helps muscles relax, a benefit after you’ve been exercising or after an acute injury alike. Once rubbed into the skin, the compound is absorbed into the nearby muscle fibers and helps reduce swelling and also takes the edge off the pain. In the case of Quanta’s CBD rubs – and with those from many other brands, too – the effects of the isolated cannabis compound are aided by other substances like camphor oil, peppermint oil, and clove oil that have long been recognized to reduce pain and inflammation.

Within about 15 minutes of my first application of the CBD Muscle Rub Plus, I realized my thinking was no longer 90% focused on the pain in my back; the dulled ache was only taking up about 15% of my attention, far more tolerable than before. A week and some on, I hate to see how much of this pricey goo I’ve used, but I sure do like not being actively angry due to that goddamn teres minor. Or whoever’s actually hurting back there.

