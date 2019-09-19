This might come as a shock but you can make some great adult beverages at home without breaking a sweat, without breaking the bank, and with full control of things like alcohol volume and sweetness levels. And you can grab any of a plethora of high-quality, stylish, and top-rated cocktail shakers and ancillary tools to help you along. We consulted in-house Whiskey expert and general beverages consultant, Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum, about the best tools to consider.

“The quality of bar tools available is unprecedented,” he told me. “It’s amazingly high for both professionals and amateurs.” And lots of the best options are on Amazon, which makes it easy to get something delivered in time for your next party and which makes it easy to return the tools if they haven’t totally elevated your drinks that night. Let’s take a look at some of the top options to consider, which I vetted with Rothbaum’s guidance.

OXO SteeL Cocktail Shaker, $30 on Amazon: Go simple and durable with a brand you know and trust and the most basic of your at-home cocktail-cocktail shaking needs. The jigger cap gives you measurement markings and the shaker’s got a built-in strainer. A brushed stainless steel design means you’ll look good making drinks taste better.

Crafthouse by Fortessa Professional Barware/Bar Tools by Charles Joly, Boston Shaker Gift Set, $100 on Amazon: Perfect gifting (yourself, too, of course). This set gives you a two-piece shaker, a Hawthorne strainer, a jigger, and a muddler. The heavy-gauge design will feel substantial and increase your precision, and dishwasher-safe parts make clean up a breeze. The muddler is made from black walnut and naturally finished.

Cocktail Kingdom Essential Cocktail Set, $150 on Amazon: Trade your muddler for a Hoffman bar spoon and the stainless steel to copper-plating in this gorgeous set from a top bar tool-making brand. The cocktail shaker in this set is replaced by Koriko weighted shaking tins and from those to the strainer and jigger, everything’s elevated with copper plating.

RBT Double-Walled Insulated Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker and Strainer, $50 on Amazon: With a focus on easy cocktails and an elevated design, this RBT shaker has the looks to draw a crowd at any get-together. It’s got a built-in and removable reamer to help you get the most out of any citrus you want in your cocktail. And the shaker itself sports a double-walled insulated build to keep everything as cold as you like it.

Rabbit Stainless Steel Bullet Cocktail Shaker, $12 on Amazon: This shaker has a suggestive shape and lots of high ratings. Its design based in art deco, this cocktail shaker brings everything back to a simple build that you can get (or gift) for less than $15. And if the shape is still forcing you to raise an eyebrow, Rothbaum tells me it’s got “some historical precedence, too. There's a long history of bullet- or blimp-like shakers and even stacking cups.”

