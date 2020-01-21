The Best Countertop Compost Bins to Turn Your Kitchen Into an Eco-Friendly Space

Composting is an easy way to integrate sustainability into your everyday routine. You’re already going to throw away those food scraps. Why not but them to good use? If you’re trying to figure out how to compost at home, a compost bin that you can fit on your kitchen counter is the best first step. Most cities towns have places to drop off your compost, so you’re not doing all the heavy lifting either. These are the best compost bin options that actually will actually look good on your kitchen counter.

Joseph Joseph Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin Because of its wide opening, it makes it really easy to scrape food into it without getting everywhere. The adjustable air vent can help reduce moisture and odor build-up, so you’re not worrying about any lingering smells. The design also allows you to place it practically anywhere, even in a cabinet with the door mount. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Bamboozle Bamboo Compost Bin Double down on your sustainability effort with a bamboo option. The breathable lid, odor-blocking carbon filter (you get a free 6-pack of carbon filters that’ll last you a year when you purchase), and slim bamboo handle make this an easy way to give composting 110%. Buy on Food52 $ 40

Cliff Spencer for Alasaw Noaway Countertop Wood Compost Bin Not all compost bins were made to blend in. This is crafted of salvaged walnut wood with a stainless steel pan and lid. It comes in two different sizes so you can choose how much space it takes up. It also comes in three different colors: White, Grey, and Walnut. Buy on Food52 $ 145

OXO, White Good Grips Easy Clean Compost Bin This is an easy, simple design for composting beginners. The flip-up lid is made for easy filling and it’ll lock in odors once it’s flipped down. The smooth walls help keep food and odors from sticking. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Chef'n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin The adorable sprout atop this compost bin is both stylish and functional. It makes it easy to grab and lift the vented lid one-handed. And that lid has a charcoal filter to keep odors at bay. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

