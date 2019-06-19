The 6 Best Coolers From Top Brands on Amazon Make for a Solid Summer Investment

As summer has us traveling into the woods, the parks, the beaches, and even the backyards, we’ll be leaning into one of mankind’s oldest efforts: bringing water along. And in the bittersweet Information Age, you have lots of options at your disposal for carrying water with you wherever you go and keeping it cold — really cold. To help you gear up with the best cooler for your needs (and summer plans), we found some of the best sellers and most highly-rated options from brands you trust like YETI, Thermos, Igloo, and a few newcomers to the space with some fresh takes and cool (had to) ideas.

YETI’s Tundra 45 Cooler, $300 on Amazon: Simple, robust, and durable, this is your ever-trusted and always cooling cooler. It’s got three inches of the brand’s Permafrost Insulation all around it, a Fatwall design adds two inches of insulation to the cooler, and freezer-quality gaskets circle the length of the lid to keep any heat out of your cold goods. With a 4.4-star average rating, it’s hard to go wrong with an investment like a YETI.

OtterBox Venture Cooler, $350 on Amazon: Designed to keep its insides cold for up to 16 days, the Otterbox gets modular with a mounting system that lets you attach accessories to it directly, like the included bottle opener and dry storage tray (there are a bunch of compatible accessories). And a slightly slanted interior bottom makes draining the Venture a breeze. This option is definitely the most customizable of the bunch.

Built NY’s Freezer Welded Cooler, $177 on Amazon: This top-rated soft cooler option gives you one-inch thick insulation on the sides and a 1.5-inch thick bottom for keeping your icy goods extra cold. The fabric is nothing to scoff at, designed from a tough shell fabric used in water rafts. It can hold 18 cans as well as 10 pounds of accompanying ice. Though soft, this cooler is a workhorse and can handle whatever delicious things you throw into it.

Orca’s Liddup 35-Quart, $280 on Amazon: The Orca will keep whatever you put in it cold for up to 10 days and is constructed for durability that will withstand drops and falls, the Liddup includes an automatic set of lights that illuminate its insides whenever you open it. As the sun sets on your campsite or picnic, you’ll have full visibility into what’s left to drink and eat in the cooler without having to pull it out and hold your phone up to it.

Under Armour’s 24-Can Soft Sided Cooler, $50 on Amazon: This cooler is built by Thermos in collaboration with Under Armour and comes in 14 different colorways. It’s earned a 4.4-star average rating from more than 200 reviewers and really is very stylish, designed for easy cleaning, with ample pockets for your peripherals, and a removable shoulder strap for custom carrying.

Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler, $40 on Amazon: You know it and likely associate it with childhood. The more affordable and top-rated Igloo cooler comes with the familiar telescopic arm and molded side scoop handles for easy picking up and putting down.

