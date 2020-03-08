The Epicurean Non-Slip Cutting Board Is The Only Cutting Board I Use — And You Should Too

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

With unlimited storage space and no budget you could certainly buy a cutting board for every occasion. Heavy wood cutting boards are great for carving meat and assembling cheese boards. Plastic is easy to clean and comes in every color at every price point. If presentation matters you can choose from marble slabs or slate. But what if you only want one? Epicurean cutting boards combine the best features of wood and plastic, and look great on the counter or tabletop.

They are cut from sheets of Richlite, a composite material made by pressing layers of paper and food-safe resin together under high heat. It’s extremely durable and regularly used in construction. In fact, before Epicurean used it to make cutting boards, they used Richlite to build skate parks. They repurposed the scraps from construction into gifts for friends, and a business was born.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO

Richlite has inherent properties that make it suited for kitchen use. Most importantly the surface is non-porous so it doesn’t hold on to harsh smells (like garlic or anchovies) and it’s stain resistant (though, beets and acids will stain if left too long). It’s dishwasher safe and can withstand temperatures up to 350 degree. Epicurean has taken this industrial product to another level by adding helpful features, such as non-slip feet, because there is nothing worse than a wobbly cutting surface while wielding a knife.

I bought the sleek all black version and now I’m able to knead bread dough and cut up watermelon without everything slipping around and making a huge mess. The feet also keep the underside of the cutting surface slightly elevated off the counter. With only one cutting board, this is actually a time saver because instead of having to wash it mid-prep I just turn it over to the clean side and continue chopping.

WHY IT'S WORTH TAKING CARE OF IT

Although this cutting board requires far less maintenance than a wood butcher block, I noticed some scratches after about a year of use, and one particularly rough incident with a serrated knife, and wanted to see if it could be fixed. Although some light scratches are expected (soft surfaces are gentler on knives) these abrasions were jagged, unsightly, and unsanitary.

Because the cutting board doesn't have a sealant or exterior varnish it can be sanded. I used a 200 grit sanding block and scoured the top as softly as I could. The scratches nearly disappeared and after a light coating of food-safe mineral oil I couldn't see them at all. From experience I’ve also learned to dry the cutting board leaning on it’s edge, rather than flat, otherwise it might warp and you have to spend the next few wash/dry cycles flattening it with heavy cans. But it won’t crack or rot like a wood cutting board, and it won't breakdown overtime like plastic. With a little care this cutting board will last a lifetime and because Epicurean manufacturers the boards in the USA, with materials from FSC forests it’s a purchase you can feel good about.

Epicurean Non-Slip Series Cutting Board

