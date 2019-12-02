Our Picks for the Best Apple Product Deals on Amazon

There’s a slew of deals still happening at the end of Cyber Monday. Some of those deals include best-selling Apple products. We’ve rounded up a handful of the best deals on Amazon that are still going on and that are all Apple products.

Apple MacBook Air Whether you need a new laptop to use for work and watch shows on at home or you have someone on your list in need of one, this is not a deal to pass up. The Apple Macbook Air is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, down from around $1,000. For $650, you’re getting a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, an Intel HD Graphics 6000, and 8GB memory. This is the best price it’s ever been by about $100. Buy on Amazon $ 649 Free Shipping

Apple Watch 5 Strap a computer to your wrist and call it a day while Amazon is marking down the Apple Watch to $355 at checkout. It has GPS, an ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, and it’s swimproof. Pick one up for yourself or give it as a great gift for the active person in your life. Buy on Amazon $ 355 Free Shipping

Apple iPad Pro An iPad and Apple Pencil are the perfect gift for anyone, whether they want a lighter work setup or to upgrade their creative canvas. Get them while they’re discounted. The Apple iPad Pro is $100 off and the Apple Pencil is $20 off. You’re getting a top-of-the-line iPad Pro that has an 11” edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with the Pencil for $120 off. Buy on Amazon $ 849 Free Shipping

