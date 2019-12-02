The Best Cyber Monday Deals from Target

From clothing to tech, Target has Cyber Monday deals for everyone.

Target’s Cyber Monday deals are abundant, so we thought we’d sort through them a bit and give you the pick of the litter. Everything for your home or your wardrobe is on sale, with up to 50% off hundreds of items. Cross someone off of your gift list or pick something up for yourself.

Home

Save up to 50% on furniture

Up to 50% Off Toys

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $237 (21% off)

Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $50 (50% off)

Save up to 40% on vacuums & floor care

Apparel and Beauty

Up to 30% off + extra 15% on women’s clothing, shoes & accessories

Up to 30% off + extra 15% on men’s clothing, shoes & accessories

25% off Beauty & Personal Care

Tech

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $130 (57% off)

Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker, $120 (29% off)

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $145 (9% off)

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Aluminum Case, $450 (15% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Generation), $35 (50% off)

