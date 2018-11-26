The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

There are a lot of deals to choose from this Cyber Monday, so we're helping you digest as many of them as possible, as easily as possible. Here are all the tech deals that are live right now. We'll continue updating as the day goes on.

Smart Home

Save on select Samsung and Echo bundles on Amazon

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Google Home Hub, $99 on Jet.com

Save 30% on the All-New Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit on Amazon

Echo Dot, $24 on Amazon

Echo (2nd generation), $69 on Amazon

Echo Plus, $109.99 on Amazon

Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon

Echo Show, $179.99 on Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $49.99 on Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $99.99 on Amazon

Audio

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones, $109.99 on Amazon

Bose® SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 at Target

Computers and Accessories

Apple - MacBook Air® - 13.3", $999.99 at Best Buy

Apple - Macbook® - 12", $1.399.99 at Best Buy

HP 11.6" Chromebook, $149.99 at Target

Acer Chromebook 15-15.6" HD Celeron, $179.99 at Target

Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack with $20 Amazon Gift Card, $139 on Amazon

Save up to 45% on NETGEAR networking essentials on Amazon

Save on computer components, laptops, and accessories on Amazon

Tablets

Apple iPad (Latest Model) Wi-Fi, $249 on Jet.com

TVs

Save up to $130 on Anker Nebula Projector and Accessories on Amazon

Samsung 58" LED 4K UHD TV with HDR, $449.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 24” 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 on Amazon

Save 25% or More on LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

Save 15% or More on Samsung 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

Save 20% or More on Sony 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

Cameras and Accessories

GoPro HERO HD Waterproof Action Camera, $129 at Best Buy

Want even more holiday shopping ideas? Check out our huge list of gift guides for everyone on your list.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.