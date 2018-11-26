The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Scouted
We've taken all the tech deals you want, and put them into a nice handy list that we'll continue to update throughout the day.
There are a lot of deals to choose from this Cyber Monday, so we're helping you digest as many of them as possible, as easily as possible. Here are all the tech deals that are live right now. We'll continue updating as the day goes on.
Save on select Samsung and Echo bundles on Amazon
Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Google Home Hub, $99 on Jet.com
Save 30% on the All-New Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit on Amazon
Echo Dot, $24 on Amazon
Echo (2nd generation), $69 on Amazon
Echo Plus, $109.99 on Amazon
Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon
Echo Show, $179.99 on Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $49.99 on Amazon
Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $99.99 on Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones, $109.99 on Amazon
Bose® SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 at Target
Apple - MacBook Air® - 13.3", $999.99 at Best Buy
Apple - Macbook® - 12", $1.399.99 at Best Buy
HP 11.6" Chromebook, $149.99 at Target
Acer Chromebook 15-15.6" HD Celeron, $179.99 at Target
Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack with $20 Amazon Gift Card, $139 on Amazon
Save up to 45% on NETGEAR networking essentials on Amazon
Save on computer components, laptops, and accessories on Amazon
Apple iPad (Latest Model) Wi-Fi, $249 on Jet.com
Save up to $130 on Anker Nebula Projector and Accessories on Amazon
Samsung 58" LED 4K UHD TV with HDR, $449.99 at Best Buy
Insignia 24” 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 on Amazon
Save 25% or More on LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
Save 15% or More on Samsung 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
Save 20% or More on Sony 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon
GoPro HERO HD Waterproof Action Camera, $129 at Best Buy
