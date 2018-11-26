CYBER MONDAY

The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

We've taken all the tech deals you want, and put them into a nice handy list that we'll continue to update throughout the day.

There are a lot of deals to choose from this Cyber Monday, so we're helping you digest as many of them as possible, as easily as possible. Here are all the tech deals that are live right now. We'll continue updating as the day goes on.

    Smart Home

    Save on select Samsung and Echo bundles on Amazon

    Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

    Google Home Hub, $99 on Jet.com

    Save 30% on the All-New Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit on Amazon

    Echo Dot, $24 on Amazon

    Echo (2nd generation), $69 on Amazon

    Echo Plus, $109.99 on Amazon

    Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon

    Echo Show, $179.99 on Amazon

    Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $49.99 on Amazon

    Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $99.99 on Amazon

    Audio

    Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones, $109.99 on Amazon

    Bose® SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 at Target

    Computers and Accessories

    Apple - MacBook Air® - 13.3", $999.99 at Best Buy

    Apple - Macbook® - 12", $1.399.99 at Best Buy

    HP 11.6" Chromebook, $149.99 at Target

    Acer Chromebook 15-15.6" HD Celeron, $179.99 at Target

    Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack with $20 Amazon Gift Card, $139 on Amazon

    Save up to 45% on NETGEAR networking essentials on Amazon

    Save on computer components, laptops, and accessories on Amazon

    Tablets

    Apple iPad (Latest Model) Wi-Fi, $249 on Jet.com

    TVs

    Save up to $130 on Anker Nebula Projector and Accessories on Amazon

    Samsung 58" LED 4K UHD TV with HDR, $449.99 at Best Buy

    Insignia 24” 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 on Amazon

    Save 25% or More on LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

    Save 15% or More on Samsung 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

    Save 20% or More on Sony 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs on Amazon

    Cameras and Accessories

    GoPro HERO HD Waterproof Action Camera, $129 at Best Buy

