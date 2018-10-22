The Best Deals and Sales to Shop This Week

Scouted
From a WiFi range extender to extra discounts at Club Monaco, these are this week's best deals and sale to shop right now.
Scouted is here to expose you to brands and products you absolutely need in your life. But we're also here to make sure you get a good deal on them too. Every week, we'll bring you a list of all the top deals from around the internet, updated daily. Be sure to check back here throughout the week.
TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender, $17.99 on Amazon
Certified Refurbished All-new Echo, $69.99 on Amazon
Certified Refurbished Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon
ViewSonic LightStream Full HD 1080p DLP Projector, $499.99 at Best Buy
Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods, $122.99 at Best Buy
Up to 40% off pants, outerwear, jeans, and tees at Old Navy
40% off regular-priced styles, extra 50% off sale styles at Banana Republic
Extra 40% off clearance styles at J.Crew Factory, use code PRESTO
Extra 30% off sale styles Club Monaco
20% off sitewide at Ole Henriksen
Extra 40% off all final sale styles at Bonobos, use code EXTRAFORTY
25-40% off all American Eagle jeans and joggers at American Eagle
Up to 60% off New Arrivals at Nordstrom Rack
25-60% off cold weather styles at Macy's
Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt, $119.95 on Amazon
Hydro Basics Fade-Resistant 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set (9 colors), $23.19 on Amazon
20% off any order, plus free shipping at Pottery Barn, use code FALL
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger, 31.99 on Amazon
Save $5 when you spend $25 on Halloween costumes, decor, and lights, Target
$20 gift card with Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Cleaner purchase, $199.99 at Target
Nest Hello Video Doorbell, $199 at Target
BOGO 50% off stools and dining chairs at Target
25% off everything at Society6
Gourmia 6-Tray Food Dehydrator, $64.99 at Best Buy
Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection, $69.99 on Amazon
Pokemon Ultra Sun/ Pokemon Ultra Moon for Nintendo 3DS, $29.99 at Target
Save 20% on select LEGO sets at Target
