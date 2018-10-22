The Best Deals and Sales to Shop This Week

Scouted is here to expose you to brands and products you absolutely need in your life. But we're also here to make sure you get a good deal on them too. Every week, we'll bring you a list of all the top deals from around the internet, updated daily. Be sure to check back here throughout the week.

Tech

TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender, $17.99 on Amazon

Certified Refurbished All-new Echo, $69.99 on Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Spot, $89.99 on Amazon

ViewSonic LightStream Full HD 1080p DLP Projector, $499.99 at Best Buy

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods, $122.99 at Best Buy

Fashion & Beauty

Up to 40% off pants, outerwear, jeans, and tees at Old Navy

40% off regular-priced styles, extra 50% off sale styles at Banana Republic

Extra 40% off clearance styles at J.Crew Factory, use code PRESTO

Extra 30% off sale styles Club Monaco

20% off sitewide at Ole Henriksen

Extra 40% off all final sale styles at Bonobos, use code EXTRAFORTY

25-40% off all American Eagle jeans and joggers at American Eagle

Up to 60% off New Arrivals at Nordstrom Rack

25-60% off cold weather styles at Macy's

Home

Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt, $119.95 on Amazon

Hydro Basics Fade-Resistant 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set (9 colors), $23.19 on Amazon

20% off any order, plus free shipping at Pottery Barn, use code FALL

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger, 31.99 on Amazon

Save $5 when you spend $25 on Halloween costumes, decor, and lights, Target

$20 gift card with Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Cleaner purchase, $199.99 at Target

Nest Hello Video Doorbell, $199 at Target

BOGO 50% off stools and dining chairs at Target

25% off everything at Society6

Gourmia 6-Tray Food Dehydrator, $64.99 at Best Buy

Entertainment & Games

Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection, $69.99 on Amazon

Pokemon Ultra Sun/ Pokemon Ultra Moon for Nintendo 3DS, $29.99 at Target

Save 20% on select LEGO sets at Target

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.