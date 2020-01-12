These Top-Rated Electric Toothbrushes Give You the Best Clean You Can Get Outside the Dentist’s Office

Four minutes isn’t a long time. But spending four minutes a day— two in the morning and two at night— can drastically improve your health. How? Brushing your teeth. Taking care of your teeth is a big deal, and doing that requires a toothbrush that wasn’t given to you for free the last time you went to the dentist and lied about how often you were flossing. A toothbrush that will clean better than any human hand can is important for your overall oral health. We’ve rounded up some of the best electric toothbrushes so that you can keep your teeth looking shiny, healthy, and strong.

Oral B Genius X Electric Toothbrush This toothbrush uses AI to learn about brushing behaviors and gives you instant feedback on your brushing style via the Oral B app. Connect through Bluetooth and get daily coaching on which parts of your mouth you may be missing and even about where to apply the right pressure for your best results. It’s the toothbrush of the future. Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 With a 4.4-star rating on over 5,000 reviews, this is one of Amazon’s best-selling electric toothbrushes. It has a 14-day battery life and includes a two-minute timer to make sure that you’re brushing the required amount of time that the ADA recommends. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush: Breaking the mold of the typical electric toothbrush, Quip is sleek, lightweight, and easy-to-use. It has a built-in timer that pulses every 30-seconds pulses to help you hit all quadrants of your mouth in two minutes. Plus, if you sign up for the subscription, Quip will send you replacement brush heads every three months. Scouted contributor Jessica Booth writes “After over a year of using it, I can confirm that this toothbrush has completely changed the way I brush my teeth for the better.” Buy on Target $ 40

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush Get a little fancy with your toothbrush with this set. The Diamondclean comes with a very unique charging feature: a glass cup. Place the cup on the charging dock and you can simply drop your toothbrush in to charge. It has five brushing modes, depending on what your teeth and mouth need: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean. Buy on Amazon $ 139 Free Shipping

Fairywell Electric Toothbrush This affordable option has over 11,000 reviews with a 4.5-star rating. It fully charges in about four hours, but that charge can last 30 days without slowing down. It has a two-minute timer and pulse to let you know when to switch sides of your mouth for better brushing habits. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

