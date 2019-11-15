Having a Gifting Emergency? Here's a Whole List of Gifts For that Very Situation.

It's officially gifting season. Scouted's holiday gift guides are here to help you get through it all. Check all of them out here.

I gave my first emergency gift at age 14. A classmate surprised me with a present on the last day of term and I panicked and gave her the only thing I had in my bag: a Judy Blume book I hadn’t even finished. Since then I’ve always made sure I have a little stash of emergency gifts for when I’m caught off guard or receive an unexpected kindness that needs to be reciprocated. I suggest you stock up with some of these goodies from Amazon in case you get a surprise gift this holiday season.

Trotinic Bamboo Bathtub Tray An inspired gift for those who love a soak in the bath, this bamboo caddy allows you to enjoy a book, tablet or even a snack without having to worry about them falling into the tub. Anti-slip rubber grips prevent the caddy from slipping or sliding and it even includes a built-in cup holder for keeping your favorite beverage within easy reach. Buy on Amazon $ 27

Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You This delightful book is a collection of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular inspirational tweets that offer words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day to almost 3m Twitter followers. The book features beautiful illustrations by Jonny Sun and is the perfect bedside companion that will make you feel a little better every time you pick it up. Buy on Amazon $ 11

Marble Plant Pot This six-inch marble planter is a great gift for budding gardeners and is not only stylish but functional, with a small drainage hole at the bottom of the pot and a little ceramic tray to avoid any water leakage. Perfect for succulents, cacti, flowers, and other miniature indoor plants. (Succulents and gardening know-how not included.) Buy on Amazon $ 18

Kingrol Metal Wire Bowls (Set of Two) Made of heavy-gauge, carbon structured steel, these chic, geometric fruit bowls are sturdy and durable. The open wire design allows you to see your stored fruits and vegetables, and it promotes healthy airflow so fruit ripens evenly over time. They come as a pack of two, so it’s handy if you want to keep one for yourself (no judgement). Buy on Amazon $ 14

Lindt Lindor Holiday Sampler Assorted Chocolate Truffles These rich, luxurious truffles from Swiss Chocolatiers Lindt are almost too good to share. The 20.7oz gift sampler is filled with a selection of milk, dark, white, 60% extra dark, dark caramel sea salt, and milk chocolate sea salt truffles. A sumptuous holiday treat for chocolate lovers. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Trendoux Unisex Winter Gloves Gloves — everybody needs them and they’re the kind of thing you forget to buy for yourself so they make a great present. These come in seven colorways, have conductive material on thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers for use with touchscreen devices, and are warm and comfortable without being bulky. Buy on Amazon $ 10

Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug with Slider Lid I own this mug and am always complimented on its design when I take it to get filled up at my local coffee shop. A 16oz vacuum insulated stainless steel travel mug with a cork handle which keeps drinks cold up to 10 hours and hot for 5 hours. It’s car cup-holder friendly and completely leakproof. Buy on Amazon $ 18

Calm Sleep Mist Pillow Spray You can’t buy a guaranteed good night’s sleep but this calming pillow spray — made with a natural elixir of lavender, frankincense, chamomile, and clary sage essential oils — helps to create a relaxing environment for slumber. I buy this for friends who find the stress of the holidays is keeping them awake and they swear by its potency. Buy on Amazon $ 20

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker Chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2019, this punchy little portable speaker with extra bass is waterproof, dustproof and can last for up to 16 hours of battery life. The compact, portable design includes a detachable strap, which makes it easy to hang up or carry the speaker wherever you go. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Design Throw Blanket These luxurious blankets are generously sized at 60 x 80 inches, come in six patterns, and make a cozy and chic gift. Durable and versatile, they could be used as a bedspread, couch throw, picnic blanket, or simply as a blanket to keep you warm. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fullron Mens Cashmere Scarf Made with high-quality cotton fabric and cashmere, these super soft and warm scarves come in 30 designs, so there should be one to suit everyone. Scarves are one of the most versatile accessories in anyone’s wardrobe and at 72 inches long this scarf will be guaranteed to protect the wearer from the cold weather. Buy on Amazon $ 19

Amazon Essentials Men's 2-Pack Knit Beanie Hat These soft knit beanies, made from cotton, acrylic, and polyester can be worn slouched or cuffed and are the ideal winter accessory. Available in seven color combinations and another great Amazon bargain – you can either gift both beanies or keep one. Buy on Amazon $ 16

